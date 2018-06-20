Harry Dan DouglasDec. 31, 1941 - June 16, 2018Harry Dan Douglas, 76, passed away June 16, 2018.Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m., Thursday, June 21, at Lake Shore Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Rosemound Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, June 20, at the funeral home.View the complete obituary and share thoughts and memories at www.LakeShoreFH.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

