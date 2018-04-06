Jerry DobiyanskiFeb. 2, 1951 - Apr. 3, 2018Jerry M. Dobiyanski, 67, of Lake Limestone entered Eternal Rest Tuesday, April 3, 2018 after a courageous battle with cancer.Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, April 6 with the Rosary recited at 7 p.m. at Groesbeck Funeral Home Chapel.Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 7, at St. Mary's Catholic Center in College Station, TX. Interment will follow at St. Martin's Cemetery in Tours, TX.Jerry and his twin brother Gary, were born to the late M. O. and Betty (Anderson) Dobiyanski on February 2, 1951 in Dallas, TX. The family moved to the Waco area in 1966. While attending McLennan Community College, Jerry met the love of his life, Beverly (Holub) and they were married on July 8, 1972.Family was at the core of Jerry's values. He loved spending time with his large family and knew how to make people smile and laugh. He was a loving and proud Aggie Dad to Vicki and Brian and his face lit up when he saw or heard his grandson "Little Dude" Kaden. He was a devoted Catholic who loved the spiritual atmosphere of St. Mary's Catholic Center in College Station. He was a third-degree Knight of Knights of Columbus.Jerry was an associate at the Waco Mars, Inc. candy plant from 1976 until 1990 when he was transferred to the Dove International Plant in Burr Ridge, IL. He retired from Mars, Inc. in 2001 to his little piece of heaven on earth, Lake Limestone, where he loved to fish, boat, and maintain his impeccable yard. Retirement presented Jerry an opportunity to be very involved in Groesbeck ISD where Brian attended Middle and High School. Jerry obtained his CDL in order to drive the bus and be a chaperone for Brian's GT class. After subbing for a while, he was encouraged by the Superintendent to become the Transportation Director. Beverly and Jerry were heavily involved in band boosters and athletic activities at Groesbeck High School. Jerry was known to build homecoming floats and GT robots, chaperone trips to Disney World, serve on the GISD facilities committee, serve on the Oak Point Civic Association Board, and mow the grass at the church. Whatever the need, Jerry was ready to step in and help.He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Beverly; daughter, Dr. Vicki Dobiyanski and wife, Lori Vaughn of Tallahassee, FL; son, Brian Dobiyanski and wife, Kayla, and beloved grandson, Kaden of College Station; sister, Carol Bratcher, brother-in-law, Ben of Dallas, TX; sister, Sue Anne Wilson, brother-in-law, M. Ray of Seven Points, TX; brother, Bob Dobiyanski of Tyler, TX; sister, Jody Frost, brother-in-law Ron of Woodbridge, VA; brother, Bill Dobiyanski, sister-in-law, Doris Mailloux of Rockwall, TX; brother, Stuart Dobiyanski, sister-in-law Julie of Lindale, TX and numerous nieces and nephews. Jerry greatly cherished his community of friends in Oak Point on Lake Limestone.He was preceded in death by his parents, M. O. and Betty Dobiyanski and twin brother, Gary Michael Dobiyanski.The family would like to thank the staff at the Cancer Center in Bryan, TX for their extraordinary care and compassion. Pallbearers are Bob Dobiyanski, Bill Dobiyanski, Stuart Dobiyanski, Ron Frost, Larry Holub, and Charles Kubala. Honorary pallbearers are Ben Bratcher and M. Ray Wilson.Memorials may be made to Hospice Brazos Valley, 502 West 26th Street Bryan, TX 77803 and St. Mary's Catholic Center New Church Campaign, 603 Church Ave. College Station, TX 77840.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
