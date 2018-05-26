Danny DietikerNov. 1, 1947 - May 24, 2018Danny Joe Robert Dietiker passed away on May 24, 2018, at Goodall Witcher Hospital in Clifton after suffering a stroke on May 1. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, May 27, 2018, at the First United Methodist Church in Clifton, Texas. Burial will follow at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m., Saturday, May 26, 2018, at Clifton Funeral Home.Danny was born on November 1, 1947, in Clifton, Texas, to Paul Sr. and Esther (Heine) Dietiker. He lived most of his life in Bosque County. He was baptized and confirmed at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Clifton. He attended school in Clifton, graduating in 1966. He attended Navarro College and Southwest Texas State University, graduating in 1971. He later earned his Master's degree in education. He met his wife Diane while at Southwest Texas State, and they were married on August 14, 1971. Upon marriage, he joined the United Methodist Church and served on the Administrative Board. He taught school and coached for 28 years at Charlotte, Valley Mills, Waco Midway, Meridian, Glen Rose, and Waco ISD. He also owned and operated Clifton Floral for several years.Danny had many wonderful qualities. He had a strong and resilient faith in God and a great love of family. In his younger years, Danny enjoyed sports and had a love of the outdoors. He enjoyed taking vacations to Colorado and New Mexico with his family. He liked fishing, reading, crossword puzzles, and watching western television shows. He loved people and was a compassionate and patient man. Danny was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, and uncle. He was a teacher, coach, and friend to many. His life's legacy is the multitude of people that he brought joy to during his journey.Danny is survived by his wife, Diane (DeDe); son, Garth and Mary of Clifton, Texas; son, Grant and Awnya of Meridian, Texas; son, Trent and Marisol of Roanoke, Texas; granddaughters Dacey, Abigail, Brinley, and Madison; sister and brother-in-law, Helen and C.L. Conrad of Mansfield, Texas; and sister and brother-in-law, Linda and Gary Ham of Arlington, Texas.He is preceded in death by his parents, Paul Sr. and Esther Dietiker; brothers, Paul Jr. and Eugene; and sister, Elizabeth Grimland.Pallbearers will be Shane and Wade Zimmerman, Kevin Conrad, Tyler Ham, and Chad Countryman, Robert Ledlow, Marvin Grelle, C.L. Conrad, Gary Ham, James Watley, and Kenny Klose.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
