Holly Fincher DienstAugust 3, 1976 - March 13, 2018Holly Dienst, age 41, of Gatesville, entered the presence of her Savior, Tuesday, March 13, 2018. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m., Friday, March 16, 2018 at Grace Bible Church with Rev. Perry Garrett officiating. Private family burial will follow at Restland Cemetery. There is no time set for visitation.Holly was born August 3, 1976 in Hillsboro, Texas to Steve Fincher and Ernestine "Erni" Fincher. She grew up in Gatesville, Texas and was a Gatesville High School graduate. She attended UMHB, where she received her bachelor's degree in education. She served in youth ministries at many churches in the area including: Baylor Student Ministry, Emmanuel Baptist Church in Waco, Hay Valley Baptist Church in Gatesville, and Oglesby Baptist Church. Holly taught at Waco ISD at Crestview Elementary. She was also employed at Coryell Memorial Hospital. She also volunteered at SHINE homeschool co-op. Holly enjoyed playing games, especially Nerts, spending time with family and friends, cooking, and eating new foods. She was diligent in Bible study, scripture memory, and a devoted member of Grace Bible Church.She was preceded in death by her father, Steve Fincher.Holly is survived by her husband, Stewart Dienst; children, Joe Andrew, Sarah, and Jordan Underwood; mother, Erni Fincher; brother and sister-in-love, Shorty and Leila Fincher.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Grace Bible Church, 4012 E. US Hwy. 84, Gatesville, TX 76528 or Coryell Memorial Hospital, 1507 West Main Street, Gatesville, TX 76528.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Dr. Myatt Waco Heart
Currently Open
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.