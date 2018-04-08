Christina R. DiazMarch 16, 1980 - April 6, 2018Christina Diaz, 38, of Waco, Texas, went home to the Lord on April 6, 2018 to continue her walk with Christ after a fight against cancer. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 a.m., Thursday, April 12, at St. Francis on the Brazos Catholic Church, 315 Jefferson, Waco, with Father Eduardo Jazo as celebrant. Burial will follow at Mart Cemetery in Mart, Texas. A time of family and friends visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, April 11, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Drive, Waco, with a Holy Rosary to begin at 6:00 p.m.Christina enjoyed cooking, baking, fishing, going to Little League Baseball games and loved watching her favorite team, Texas Rangers, but most of all she loved spending time with her family and her friends. She was so proud of her children and will leave them a legacy of faith and family. She found her soulmate in Christopher Simmons. Their love was so deep, strong and everlasting. Although Christina was born in the city, she treasured her country roots. She will be remembered for her infectious personality and loving spirit.She is preceded in death by her Grandparents, Pablo and Maria de Jesus Almanza and Cirilo Diaz.Survivors include her daughter, Alyssa Simmons; son, Cameron Simmons; life partner, Christopher Simmons; mother, Juanita Arechiga and husband, Louis; father, Domingo Diaz and wife, Ruth; sister, Deanna Arechiga; brothers, Nick Diaz and partner, Janie Reyes; Stephen Diaz and wife, Betty; Matthew Diaz and partner Ernestina Carmona; grandmother, Alejandra Diaz and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and many treasured friends. She touched lives and formed life-long bonds with so many people. Honored pallbearers will be her uncles; Scott Ruby, Rob Jones, Candido Diaz, Robert Diaz, Jesse Diaz, and Felix Diaz.A special thanks to Baylor Scott and White McClinton Cancer Center staff and her hospice nurse, Debbie O'Sullivan. Online guestbook at www.pecangrovefuneral.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
