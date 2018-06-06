Patrick Lynn DevineyMarch 17, 1937 - June 1, 2018Patrick Lynn Deviney was born in Nixon, Texas, March 17, 1937, to Alton Homer Deviney and Alice Lynn Mauldin Deviney. He passed from his earthly life to his heavenly home on June 1, 2018.Pat attended public school in Eddy, Texas, where his father was the school superintendent, and graduated in 1955. He then attended Baylor University and graduated in 1960 with a Bachelor of Elementary Education. He received his Master's in Elementary Education from Trinity University and his all level administration certificates from Texas Tech University.While at Baylor University, Pat met his future wife Linda Cook on a blind date. Things worked out well and with three children, seven grandchildren and one great grandchild on the way, they celebrated 57 years of marriage on April 1, 2018. Pat is survived by his wife, Linda; three children: Patrick Lynn Deviney, Jr., Carol Beth and husband, Jim Wurster, and Daniel Deviney and wife, Audra. "Daddy Pat" loved his grandkids: Devin Sebek and husband, Dylan, Natalie Deviney, Daniel Wurster and wife, Ali, Delanie Wurster, Madelyn Deviney, Melody Deviney, and Jake Deviney.Pat is also survived by three sisters-in-law, Betty Merle Deviney, Nancy Deviney, and Dr. Carol Cook-Koenig; as well as one brother-in-law, Dr. W.W. Cook, III; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was predeceased by two sisters, Beth Newman Henderson and Betty Dubois Jackson; as well as two brothers, Col. Alton Homer Deviney, Jr. and Willis Mauldin Deviney.Pat was a career educator, first as an elementary teacher at Northeast ISD in San Antonio, then as an elementary principal of Walzem Elementary school. From there he went to Lorenzo ISD where he served as a P.E. teacher, High School Principal and the Superintendent for seven years. Next he served as Goliad ISD Superintendent for ten years and finished his public school career as school Superintendent for Bastrop ISD. Some of the major projects during his public school career included learning resource centers, libraries, athletic facilities and hands on experiences with technology access for every student. The next seven years he served as Associate Executive Director of the Texas Association of School Administrators where he spent his time helping to influence the next generation of Texas public school superintendents.Pat was a faithful Christian who loved the Lord. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Bastrop and former member of First Baptist Church of Goliad, serving as a deacon and on committees in leadership roles. Pat also loved spending time with his longtime friends, hunting, vacationing with his family, traveling, playing card games and dominos, and of course his dog Sugar.Pat is loved and missed but we are rejoicing with him now that he is in the presence of his Lord and Savior.Funeral services were 10:30 a.m., Monday, June 4, 2018, at First Baptist Church of Bastrop. Graveside services were 2:30 p.m., Monday, June 4, 2018, at Humphrey Cemetery in Martindale, Texas.Marrs-Jones-Newby Funeral Home0745, 505 Old Austin HwyBastrop, TX 78602(512) 321-2576Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
Photo Gallery
- Updated
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2018:
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Photo Gallery
- Updated
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2018:
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.