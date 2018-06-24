Lillie C. DeMariaJuly 12, 1934 - June 21, 2018Lillie C. DeMaria, 83, of Waco, passed away peacefully at her home, Thursday, June 21, 2018. Visitation with the family will be Friday, June 29, beginning at 6 p.m., with the Holy Rosary to be recited at 7 p.m., at OakCrest Funeral Home.Lillie was born in Louisiana, July 12, 1934, to Tony and Louise Casciola. She married Tony DeMaria, Jr. on July 11, 1954, in Waco, and together they worked in the family restaurant. Lillie also devoted her time to raising her four children and loved spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was a longtime member of St. Louis Catholic Church.Lillie was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and son-in-law, Robert Martin.She is survived by her children, Gary and wife, Margaret, Gregory, Geoffrey and wife, Elizabeth, and Gina Martin; five grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.The family wishes to extend their gratitude to Providence Hospice for their care and compassion.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
+1
+1
Photo Gallery
- Updated
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2018:
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Dr. Myatt Waco Heart
Currently Open
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.