Paul DeLeonMarch 2, 1933 - May 29, 2018Paul DeLeon, 85, of Waco, passed away Tuesday, May 29, 2018. Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m., Monday, June 4, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Drive, Waco, with Pastor David Cozart officiating. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery. The family will receive visitors from 2 to 4 p.m., Sunday, June 3, at the funeral home.Paul was born March 2, 1933, to Costancio and Petra DeLeon, in Oakwood, Texas. He worked at Robinson High School until his retirement in 1998. He and his wife, Pauline were members of St. Francis on the Brazos. Paul enjoyed playing pool and dominoes and dancing; but more than anything, he loved spending time with his family.Paul was preceded in death by his wife, Pauline Silva DeLeon; his parents; brothers, Tony and Joe DeLeon; and grandchildren, Paula Jo Torres, Timothy DeLeon, and Patrick Vasquez.Paul is survived by his sons, Johnny DeLeon and Joe DeLeon; daughters, Betty Reyes and husband, Lionel, Rosa Meeks and husband, George, Gloria Crim and husband, John, and Margie DeLeon; his brothers, Jesse DeLeon and wife, Betty, Pete DeLeon and wife, Esther, and Costancio DeLeon, Jr., and wife, Lupe; his sisters, Hope Perez and husband, Severo, Mary Perez, Nicolasa Morales, Clara Salinas and husband, Wallie, and Kathy Mexia; along with 14 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.Pallbearers will be his grandsons.Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2018:
