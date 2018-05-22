Antonio DeLeonJuly 6, 1957 - May 19, 2018Antonio DeLeon, 60, of Waco, passed away Saturday, May 19, 2018.Visitation will be 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., Thursday, May 24, at Lake Shore Funeral Home. The Rosary will be recited at 6:00 p.m., in the funeral home chapel. The funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, May 25, at Lake Shore Funeral Home. Burial will follow at a later date.View the complete obituary and share thoughts and memories at www.LakeShoreFH.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

