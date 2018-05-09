Angeline DebbendenerJuly 27, 1926 - May 5, 2018Angeline Debbendener, age 91, of Leroy, passed away Saturday, May 5, 2018 in West. A Rosary will be recited 6 p.m. Thursday at Aderhold Funeral Home Chapel, with visitation to follow until 8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10 a.m. Friday, May 11, 2018 at St. Martin's Catholic Church in Tours. Burial will follow at St. Martin's Cemetery.Angeline was born July 27, 1926 in Leroy, the daughter of Frank and Hattie (Schorn) Straten. She attended schools in Leroy and West. On November 18, 1947 she was united in marriage to James H. Debbendener in Tours. James preceded her in death on February 17, 2012. Angeline was a homemaker and worked at the Tours Daycare for several years. She was a faithful member of St. Martin's Catholic Church in Tours. Angeline was also a member of the St. Elizabeth Altar Society. She enjoyed sewing, quilting, gardening, dancing to Country & Western music, baking and cooking. Angeline was known as a very serious Domino player. She especially loved spending time with her family. Angeline is also preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Colleen Pratka; and brothers, Daniel and Urban Straten.Survivors include her children, Dolores Larson and husband, Eric of Anthem, AZ, Dennis Debbendener and wife, Debbie of West, and Calvin Debbendener and wife, Terry of Grand Prairie; a son-in-law, Ike Pratka; brothers, Alphonse Straten and Emmanuel Straten; grandchildren, Karen Hill and husband, Travis, Crystal Costello and husband, James, Jeffrey Debbendener and wife, Sarah, Jamie Reid and husband, Wil, Renee Quigley, Lindsey Kent and husband, Justin, Brian Larson, Greg Larson, Clint Pratka and wife, Kacie, and Kyle Pratka; 12 great grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Martin's Cemetery Association or to the Tours C.C.E. Program. A memorial guest book can be found at www.aderholdfuneralhome.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
+1
+1
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.