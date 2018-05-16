Wendell Odell DavisJuly 21, 1939 - May 14, 2018Wendell Davis passed away Monday, May 14, 2018. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, May 17, at Waco Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel, officiated by Pastors Debbie Rarick and Bob Rainey. Visitation will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, May 16, 2018, at Waco Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel.Wendell was born, July 21, 1939, in the Groesbeck area, to Elby Odell and Essie Ladine (Adams) Davis. He retired from the City of Waco as Assistant Purchasing Agent in 1995. He then worked part-time for Tuff Mate Gloves until he became too ill.He was greatly liked by many. La Vega High School, Class of 1957, Sunday School Class at Central United Methodist Church, and the Brazos Valley Cloggers and EZ Level Cloggers. He was also on the Board of Waco Federal Credit Union for many years.He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, James Kenneth Davis and Albert Gene Davis.Wendell is survived by his wife of 59 years, Juanita Davis; daughters, Diana Lynn Bumguardner and husband, James, and Wendy Rene Davis; sister, Doris Marie Whitaker and husband, Glen; and several nieces and nephews.We wish to thank all his doctors and nurses. One special lady, Deborah (Debbie) O'Sullivan who tried very hard to keep him well. Many others to numerous to name. You may sign the guest book at www.wacofhmp.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
+1
+1
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(1) entry
my condolences to the family
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.