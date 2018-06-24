Travis Davis1931 - 2018Travis Davis, age 87, of Weatherford and in prior years of Marlin, Texas, passed away peacefully, June 20, 2018, at his home in Weatherford after a lengthy illness. A Celebration of Life will begin with a visitation at 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, June 27, 2018, at Galbreaith Pickard Funeral Chapel, 913 N. Elm St., Weatherford, TX 76086, with the funeral service following at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel. Interment will be in the East Greenwood Cemetery in Weatherford following the funeral.Travis Lee was born in 1931 in Big Spring, Texas, to Doyle and Ethel (Forester) Davis who lived in the Brown Community. Travis grew up playing basketball and football as a youth, later becoming a high school coach in those sports. Travis married Letrice "Joyce" Thornton on April 19, 1952, in Hobbs, New Mexico. They were married almost 65 years before her death in March, 2017.Travis had a lifelong interest in education and farming. He had a Master's degree in Education and retired as Superintendent of the Chilton ISD. After retirement, he continued to serve as Director of Special Education for Special Ed co-ops in the Marlin area, and as a field supervisor for alternative certified teachers. He loved to work with students, parents, and faculties, and spent over forty years as an educator. Travis enjoyed working on and driving tractors, and working in his shop.Being very involved in the Karem Temple Shriners in Waco, Travis and Joyce enjoyed the entertaining, festivities, and the service to others. Travis was an active member of the Karem motor patrol, riding his four-wheeler in many parades and events all over Texas to raise funds for the Shriners Burn Hospital.Travis and Joyce were active members of the First Baptist Church in Marlin, TX, transferring their membership to Lakeshore Baptist Church in Hudson Oaks after moving to Weatherford.Travis was preceded in death by the love of his life, his "JoyBell" Joyce Davis; his parents; sisters, Roberta Wright and Adele Fleming; brother, Howard Davis; daughter, Maria Elane; and son, Michael Paul Davis.He is survived by nieces, Donna and Steve Clark, Glynda and Jerry Dodson, Darlene and Larry Chapman, Julia and Ted Wheeler; nephew, Lee and Teri Fleming; grandson, Ross Farrar; several great-nieces and nephews; by numerous relatives; a host of friends; and wonderful caregivers, Sandi Doran, Frankie McDaniel, Cayla Schutt, Emely Lopez, Visiting Angels and Envoy Hospice.Galbreaith Pickard Funeral Chapel913 N. Elm St.Weatherford, Texas 76086(817) 594-2747Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
Photo Gallery
- Updated
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2018:
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Photo Gallery
- Updated
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2018:
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.