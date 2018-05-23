Thomas H. DavisAug. 20, 1929 - May 20, 2018Dr. Thomas H. Davis, of Waco, passed away, Sunday, May 20, 2018. Graveside services will be held at 9:30 a.m., Thursday, May 31, with full military honors at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery in San Antonio, Texas. Visitation will be held from 3:00 to 4:00 p.m., Thursday, May 24, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home in Waco, Texas.Thomas was born, August 30, 1929, in Gilmer, Texas, to Henry Lee and Violet Johnson Davis. He was a member of the Baptist Church and a graduate of Baylor University with a B.S. degree and a graduate of Baylor University College of Dentistry, with a D.D.S. He married Jeanne M. Truly on January 26, 1957, in San Antonio, Texas.Thomas served on active duty in the United States Army, Dental Corps, retiring with rank of Colonel. Foreign duty included Korea, France and Germany. They moved to Waco in 1978 where he served as the Director of Dental Services at the Waco-McLennan County Health District. He practiced dentistry for forty years before full retirement. He was a member of the American Contract Bridge League with rank of Gold Life Master. He and his wife, Jeanne, managed and directed a duplicate bridge game in Waco for many years.He was predeceased by his parents, and brother, Richard L. Davis of Gilmer, Texas.He is survived by his wife, Jeanne; children, Cynthia L. Davis, of Dallas, TX, Thomas M. Davis of Chinle, AZ, Stephen A. Davis of Orange, TX, and Philip L. Davis and wife, Rose G. Davi,s of Sugar Land, TX; grandchildren, Sara, Rachel, and Morgan Davis.The family invites you to leave a message of memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
+1
+1
Photo Gallery
- Updated
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2018:
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Photo Gallery
- Updated
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2018:
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.