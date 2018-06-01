Theora DavisSept. 29, 1927 - May 12, 2018Thank you so much for being there for our family in our time of need. Food, flowers and prayers and all you did shall never be forgotten. Continue to keep us in prayer.Family of Theora Davis & Connie Foreman and family.God Bless

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.