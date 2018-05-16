Theora Moore DavisSept. 29, 1927 - May 12, 2018Theora Moore Davis "Gran Gran", 90 years old, went to see her Lord on Saturday, May 12, 2018.She was born September 29, 1927 in Hubbard. Theora was a self-employed business woman for over 50 years in Waco.Survivors include her daughter, Connie Foreman; granddaughters, Sheronda Davis, Shanequa Williams, Sharee Walker; and five great-grandchildren.Visitation will be 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, May 17, 2018, at Lake Shore Funeral Home, 5201 Steinbeck Bend Drive, Waco, TX. Services will be held at 12:00 p.m., Friday, May 18, 2018, at Wesley United Methodist Church, 125 Turner St., Waco, TX.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
