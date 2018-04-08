Sandra DavisJan. 10, 1947 - April 1, 2018Sandra "Sandy" (Kreis) Davis, age 71, of Waco, passed away, Sunday, April 1, 2018 at a local hospital. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, April 9, 2018, at Waco Memorial Park with Homer Dye officiating.Sandy was born on January 10, 1947, in West Virginia to Arthur Richard and Lula Maude (Nobles) Kreis. She graduated from Richfield High School in Waco, TX and later married Billy Jack Davis on November 20, 1965 in Waco, TX. In her early years, she worked at 7-Up, M&M Mars, Lorena Methodist Child Care Center, as well as opening and briefly running BJ's BBQ Pit in Waco, with her husband. She later worked over 20 years at Michna's BBQ, where she eventually retired.Sandy was a sweet and compassionate person, showing love and providing care to family throughout her life. She also enjoyed shopping and traveling.She is survived by her son, Jody Davis; and grandson, Dillon Davis, both of Waco. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and brother, Arthur John Kreis.You may sign the online guestbook at www.oakcrestwaco.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
