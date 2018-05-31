Lillian DavidsonAug. 20, 1922 - May 27, 2018Lillian Khoury Burke Davidson died, peacefully, at 3:00 a.m., Sunday, May 27, 2018. Lillian was the first of eight children born to Alexander and Theodora Khoury, August 20, 1922. Burial will be 12 p.m., Saturday, June 2, at Oakwood Cemetery. A celebration of her life will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, June 2, at St Paul's Episcopal Church, officiated by Rev, Raymond Waldon, with a reception following in the Church Parish Hall.Lillian attended Waco public schools, finishing Waco High in 1940. She worked her way through Baylor University, graduating in 1949, after which she moved to San Antonio, associating herself with General Services Administration. She retired from Brooks General Hospital in 1979, returning to Waco to be with family. Upon her return to Waco, she worked with the City of Waco in its purchasing department.While residing in San Antonio, she met and was married to Sanford Burke. Mr. Burke died in 1994. She later married Cecil Davidson, who predeceased her in 2004.Lillian was a devoted Christian woman, active both in her church in San Antonio and at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, her home parish. She sang in the choir at both churches, worked at St. Paul's House in the mill district and devoted many hours to Meals on Wheels. A feisty and dedicated worker she was difficult to keep up with.She was an avid reader and student of opera, referred to by many as the grand dame of opera and classical music. She knew the composers, the stories, the music and characters. She was particularly delighted when the Metropolitan Opera began live performances at local theaters, which she attended until unable to attend.Lillian was preceded in death by her parents; and her brothers, Edward, Ernest, Theodore, Edward II, and Paul.She is survived by brothers, Fred and wife, Betty, and Rollin and wife, Loraine; sister-in-law, Judy; children, Barone Burke and wife, Bonnie, of San Antonio, and daughter, Tina Burke Sansom and husband, Rev. Vernon Sansom; and many nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and by step-children, Denise West and Steven Davidson, both of California.Pallbearers will be David Sansom, Trey Sansom, Brian Burke, Dr. Ernest Khoury, Gregory Khoury and Fredrick Khoury. Honorary Pallbearers will be Lillian's nieces and nephews.Special thanks goes to Eva Cruz and her sister, Olga Lerma, for the tender love and care they both gave to Lillian. They contributed greatly to Lillian's quality of life during her last years as they would have for members of their own families.Memorials may be made to St. Paul's Episcopal Day School, its Meals on Wheels program or Friends of the Waco Library.The family invites you to leave a message or memory in our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
(1) entry
With deepest sympathy,
T. Bradford Willis
