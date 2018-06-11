Kandi CzichosAug. 26, 1952 - June 9, 2018Kandi Simpson Czichos, of Corpus Christi, formerly of Waco, passed away Saturday, June 9, 2018 in Corpus Christi.Graveside services will be 9:00 a.m., Wednesday, June 13, 2018, at Axtell Cemetery with Darrell Phillips officiating. Visitation will be 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm Tuesday, June 12, 2018 at Bellmead Funeral Home.Kandi was born, August 26, 1952, in Waco, Texas, to Lloyd and Leola (Dodson) Simpson. She graduated from Richfield High School. She devoted her life to her love of animals, trick riding horses, barrel racing and breeding and showing champion show dogs. She married Roy Czichos on November 16, 1989 in Waco, Texas. Kandi and Roy owned and operated a very successful pet store in Corpus Christi. But the greatest joy in her life came from spending time with her husband Roy and her son, Matthew.Her parents preceded her in death.Survivor include her husband, Roy Czichos; son, Matthew Czichos; stepson, Alex Czichos; sister, Laura Taylor and husband, Nathan Ortiz; brother, Kenneth Simpson; and several nieces and nephews.She had a very strong faith and personal relationship with God.Please sign the online guest book at www.bellmeadfuneralhome.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
