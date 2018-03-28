Edward CuevasJan. 5, 1952 - March 26, 2018Mr. Edward Cuevas, 66, passed away Monday, March 26, 2018 in Waco, Texas. Funeral service will be Friday, March 30, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. at Spanish Assembly of God in Marlin, Texas with Reverend Aristeo Cuevas, Jr., officiating. Family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. with prayer service at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 29, 2018 at Adams Funeral Home in Marlin, Texas.Edward was born January 5, 1952 to Aristeo, Sr. and Pauline (Rosas) Cuevas in Marlin, Texas. He was a longtime resident of Marlin, Texas. Edward was a member of Faith Walk Fellowship Church in Robinson where he served as an usher. He retired from Marlin ISD. He previously worked at ACE Hardware in Hewitt. He loved the Lady Bears and Dallas Cowboys and enjoyed fishing and also barbecuing.He was preceded in death by his father, Aristeo Cuevas, Sr.; brother, Buddy Cuevas; and sister-in-law, Yolanda Cuevas.Edward leaves behind to cherish his memories, mother, Pauline Cuevas of Marlin; sister, Pauline Ramirez and husband, Al of Hewitt, brother, Israel Cuevas and wife, Olga of Angleton, brother, Aristeo Cuevas, Jr. of Robinson, brother, Ruben Cuevas and wife, Sue of Archibold, OH, sister, Mary Jo Cuevas of Waco, brother, Richard Cuevas of Waco; seven nieces and nephews, six great nieces and nephews, and one great grandnephew.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
