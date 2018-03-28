Waco, TX (76701)

Today

Light rain and wind this morning. Scattered thunderstorms for the afternoon. High 67F. Winds ESE at 20 to 30 mph, becoming NW and decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 51F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.