Glenn Crain, IVNov. 10, 1972 - April 29, 2018Glenn Crain, IV, 45, of McGregor, passed away on Sunday, April 29, 2018. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, May 5, 2018 at Harris Creek Baptist Church, 401 Stageline Drive, McGregor, Texas 76657. Interment will follow at Waco Memorial Park.Glenn was born on November 10, 1972 in Waco, Texas to parents Brenda Crain and Glenn Crain, III. He was a life-long resident of McGregor, Texas.Glenn married his high school sweetheart, Christi Jackson, on August 4, 2001. He was a passionate family man and treasured special times with Christi and their three children, Glenn, V, age 14, Jackson, age 7 and Zoey, age 4. Whether at the baseball fields, on the fishing boat or grilling pool side, Glenn loved to be surrounded by his family.Glenn was a talented businessman in pursuit of his life time ambition as the owner of Quality Cars. His excellent work ethic was obvious to all who knew him well. It was a very special treat for his children when they got to spend the day with Daddy at the car lot and "help" him work.His character was evidenced by the many people who called Glenn friend. Few people are as fortunate to have such a strong circle of friends who love them through thick and thin. And in return, Glenn was a true friend who could be depended upon whenever there was a need.As a child Glenn professed his faith in Jesus and was baptized at College Avenue Baptist Church in McGregor. His faith and commitment were renewed just recently through an in depth conversation with his pastor.Glenn was proceeded in death by paternal grandparents, Glenn Crain, II and Mary Sue Crain; maternal grandparents, Walter Earl Collins and Emolyne Davis Collins; and niece, Megan Murphee.Glenn is survived by his wife, Christi, and their children, Glenn, V, Jackson and Zoey all of McGregor, his mother, Brenda Crain of McGregor, and father and stepmother, Glenn Crain, III and Diane of Gatesville. He is also survived by a sister, Audra Milligan and her husband Thomas of Austin. Other family who cherish Glenn's memory are his parents-in-law, Diane and Ron Ring of Waco and Bobby Jackson of Waco; brother-in-law and good friend, Byron Jackson and wife, Brooke of China Spring; nieces, Kaitlin and Emily Murphee of Austin; nephew, Briggs Jackson of China Spring; aunts, Suzanne Self and husband, Joe, Melissa Lyle and husband, Hugh; cousins, Madison and Hugh Thomas Lyle, Jolynn Self and husband, Scott Frankfather and their children, Jordan and Jayden, Christine Self and husband, Rob King as well as numerous friends.In lieu of flowers, those who desire may contribute to a fund for the benefit of Glenn's children, the Crain Children's Fund. Please make checks payable to: In Care of Nancy Potts, 10013 Forest View, Woodway, Texas 76712.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
+1
+1
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Dr. Myatt Waco Heart
Currently Open
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.