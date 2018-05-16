Glenn Crain, IIIJuly 30, 1943 - May 14, 2018Glenn Crain III, passed away, Monday, May 14, 2018. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, May 18, 2018 at Harris Creek Baptist Chruch, officiated by Daniel Crowther. A visitation will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Thursday, May 17, 2018, at Waco Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel.www.wacofhmp.com.A full obituary will appear in Thursday's edition of the Waco Tribune Herald.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.