Glenn Crain IIIJuly 30, 1943 - May 14, 2018Glenn Crain III, 74, of Gatesville, passed away on Monday, May 14, 2018. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, May 18, 2018 at Harris Creek Baptist Church, officiated by Daniel Crowther. A visitation will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Thursday, May 17, 2018, at Waco Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel.Glenn was born on July 30, 1943 in Waco, Texas to Mary Sue Hinds Crain and Glenn Crain Jr. He met his wife, Diane, on a blind date, something he loved to share with everyone. They were married on July 1, 1994 in McGregor. Between the two of them they shared three children. Audra, Glenn IV and Josh. He always considered Josh as his own son. Glenn was a very passionate Christian and shared this not only with his family but everyone he encountered. He shared his love of the Lord boldly, always saying Get'r done for Jesus!Glenn graduated from McGregor High School, then briefly attended Tarleton College. Then he decided to join the Air Force. Once he left the military he worked at Texas National Bank, Central Texas Savings & Loan, and Heart of Texas Credit Union, then he decided to go into the used car business. That is when he found his love, buying and selling cars at Quality Cars. Throughout his career he met many people that eventually became long term friends. Glenn was a man of his word, if he bought a car and found out it had mechanical problems he would accept that he made a mistake, but never took it back to the dealer. He also treated his customers in the same way, Glenn would always make it right if the customer was unsatisfied. He was always the first in the morning to open up and the last one to leave in the evening. He loved his business and made it a true success. Glenn was a very "hands on" owner.As a child, Glenn professed his faith in Jesus. Each day he started with prayer and ended the day the same. He truly loved when he was able to be a volunteer chaplain assistant in the jail and prison systems. Glenn was most proud of his 26 years of sobriety. He took pride in sharing what his life was like, what happened, and what it is like now through the help of AA, Celebrate Recovery, and Overcomers. Glenn touched so many lives through his testimony and his willingness to be a sponsor to anyone wanting to change. He had his phone on 24/7 for anyone needing a helping hand with their addiction.Glenn was preceded in death by his parents, Glenn Crain Jr, Mary Sue Crain; an infant son, his son, Glenn Crain IV and granddaughter Megan Murphee.Glenn is survived by his wife, Diane of 23 years; his children, Audra Milligan and her husband, Thomas of Georgetown, and Joshua Sparks and his wife, April of College Station; and daughter-in-law, Christi Crain of McGregor. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Kaitlin Murphee and Emily Murphee of Austin, Glenn Crain V, Jackson and Zoey of McGregor, Tawni Lopez and husband, Ector of Georgetown; great-grandchildren, Ryleigh, Isaiah, and Bella Lopez of Georgetown. Other family members to cherish him are his sisters, Suzanne Self and husband, Joe, and Melissa Lyle and husband, Hugh. As well as his best friend, David Fritze of Waco; his most treasured companion, Samson, his mini Schnauzer. Samson was his world.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
