Glenn CraigNovember 6, 1940 - June 18, 2018Glenn Allen Craig passed away on Monday, June 18, 2018, in Glen Rose, TX.He was born, November 6, 1940, in Monticello, Arkansas, to James A. and Dorothy Dale (Williams) Craig. After graduating from Baylor, Glenn went to work at the Waco Tribune Herald where he met his future wife. Glenn and Mary Ann Williams were married on February 2, 1968 in Waco, TX.Growing up Glenn lived all over the United States and Europe as his dad was in the Army. He was a life long Scouter, having joined Cub Scouts at age 7, achieving the rank of Eagle Scout and was a member of the Order of the Arrow. As an adult Scouter, he organized and trained the adult leaders. Glenn joined the Northwest Waco Lions Club in 1970. Most recently he was a member of the Bellmead Lions Club. He was a Past President of the Texas Lions Eye Bank and held various positions within the club and Lions District 2-X3. Glenn and Mary Ann were members of Sparks Memorial United Methodist Church in Bellmead, Texas until 2015 when they moved to Grandbury, Texas.He is survived by his wife, and daughter, Diane Craig.The family requests memorials be made to The Texas Lions Camp, P. O. Box 290257, Kerrville, TX 78029, or to Sparks Memorial UMC, 900 Maxfield, Waco, TX 76705.No services are planned.Please sign the online guest book at www.bellmeadfuneralhome.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
Photo Gallery
- Updated
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2018:
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Photo Gallery
- Updated
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2018:
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Dr. Myatt Waco Heart
Currently Open
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.