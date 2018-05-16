Annetta CottonSept. 3, 1927 - May 14, 2018Annetta Cotton, 90, of Waco, passed away, Monday, May 14, 2018 at Providence Hospice Place in Waco.Visitation will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Thursday, May 17, at Lake Shore Funeral Home, 5201 Steinbeck Bend, in Waco. The funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Friday, May 18, at Community Fellowship Church of the Nazarene, 2001 N. Valley Mills Dr, in Waco. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery.View the complete obituary and share thoughts and memories at www.LakeShoreFH.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

