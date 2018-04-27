Mamie CostleySept. 25, 1934 - April 21, 2018Mamie Ruth Costley, passed away on Saturday, April 21. Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday April 28, at Mt. Pleasant Bapt. Church in Mart, TX. Interment to follow at Rosemound Cemetery in Waco, TX.Dorsey Keatts WacoSign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

