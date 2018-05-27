Vance Oliver CookSept. 12, 1926 - May 25, 2018Vance Oliver Cook passed away Friday, May 25, 2018. Family and friends will gather at the residence on Sunday afternoon, May 27 to celebrate an American hero on Memorial Day weekend.Vance was born September 12, 1926, in Clifty, Arkansas, to William Isaac Cook and Ethel Oliver Cook. He served in World War II and Korea and retired after years of service in the Army Reserves. He graduated from the University of Arkansas with a degree in Geology. Vance then moved to Texas where he met the love of his life, Peggy Ann Garrigues. After retiring from Gulf Oil in 1984, Peggy and Vance moved to Riesel with their beloved daughter, Becky. They enjoyed many happy years in Riesel and in Waco watching their grandsons grow up. Vance loved woodworking, genealogy, but most of all he was devoted to his wife, daughters, and grandchildren.He was preceded in death by his mother, Ethel Cook; father, William Isaac Cook; and daughter, Rebecca Marie Cook.He is survived by his wife; daughter, Debbie Colwick and husband Craig; grandsons, Chip, Patrick, and Ben McCarter; great-grandson, Jack McCarter V.Memorials may be made to Wounded Warriors at www.woundedwarriorproject.org.The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2018:
