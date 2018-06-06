Faye ConnerJanuary 23, 1928 - June 3, 2018Faye Conner, age 90, of West, passed away Sunday, June 3, 2018 in Waco. Funeral services will be held 10 a.m., Thursday, June 7, 2018, at Aderhold Funeral Home Chapel in West. Burial will follow at Bold Springs Cemetery. The family will receive visitors from 5 to 7 p.m., Wednesday, June 6, at the funeral home.Faye was born, January 23, 1928, in Sommerville, the daughter of Eclar and Mamie (May) Cardwell. On May 25, 1950, she was united in marriage to Charles L. "Bud" Conner in Hillsboro. Bud preceded her in death on September 22, 1994. Faye was co-owner of Conner Construction and also worked for General Dynamics and was manager of Stuckey's in Hillsboro. She was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church of the Assumption. Faye was one of the original directors of Westfest and served for over 40 years. She enjoyed playing slot machines, going to the casinos with her girls, quilting and especially loved spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.Faye was also preceded in death by her parents; grandson, Timmy Russell; son-in-law, David "Butch" Scott; great-grandson, Jacob Scott; brother, Don Cardwell; and sisters, Jo Williford and Millie Jones.Survivors include her daughters, Betty Tompkins and husband, Miles, of The Woodlands, Lou Scott of Bryan, Sandy Russell and husband, Dannis, of Gholson, and Debbie Hardwick and husband, Mark, of West; sister, Sue Wells; brother, J.D. Cardwell; brother-in-law, M.L. Dickey; grandchildren, Todd Tompkins and wife, Paige, Gregory Tompkins, Derek Scott and wife, Kim, Brian Scott and wife, Jennifer, Matt Russell and wife, Michelle, Jason Hardwick and wife, Bobbie Jo, Jana Hardwick-Pratka and Joni Fuston and husband Gary; 21 great-grandchildren; two great-great-granddaughters; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Westfest Scholarship Fund.A memorial guest book can be found at www.aderholdfuneralhome.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
