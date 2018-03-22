Marcus K. CollinsApril 23, 1979 - March 19, 2018Marcus Keith Collins, 38, passed away Monday, in a local hospital. Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, March 24, 2018 at Carver Park Baptist Church. Visitation will be from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Friday, March 23, at Connally/Compton Funeral Directors.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

ceskina95

I've known you since the womb. Marcus, I KNOW you loved God, your family and your teams. You had a humble, genuine spirit and gave 110% in all your endeavors.
Continued prayers for your entire family... keeping ALL lifted. Rest Marcus.

