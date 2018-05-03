Roy Wilson Collier, Sr.February 4, 1934 - May 1, 2018Roy W. Collier, Sr., 84, of Waco, passed away, Tuesday, May 1, 2018 at Providence Health Center.Visitation with his family will be 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 5, at Parkview Baptist Church followed by the funeral service at 10:30 a.m. at the church. Burial will follow at Moore Cemetery near Gholson.View the complete obituary and share thoughts and memories at www.LakeShoreFH.comSign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

