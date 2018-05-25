Joan ColemanFeb. 23, 1938 - May 23, 2018Joan M. Coleman, age 80, of Elm Mott, Texas, passed away peacefully Wednesday, May 23, 2018. Services will be held 10:00 a.m., Saturday, May 26, at Wilkirson Hatch Bailey Funeral Home with the Rev. Greg Brumit officiating, and visitation will begin prior to the service at 9:00 a.m.Joan was born February 23, 1938, in Rochester, New York, to Stella and John Baranowski. She married Ronald Coleman on November 19, 1960, and moved to Waco, Texas, in 1968, where they raised six children. She was a homemaker and a teacher's aide for special needs children at Connally Elementary. She loved spending time with her family and her dog, Princess. She enjoyed watching football, especially the Dallas Cowboys.She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; sister, Judith Varga; and son-in-law, David Weinberger.She is survived by sons, Kenneth Coleman and wife, Dawn, and Ron Coleman and wife, Tanya; daughters, Lori Thornton and husband, Donnie, Kathy Weinberger, Colleen Roberts, Debbie Jones and husband, Ronnie; grandchildren, Brandon Jones, Stephen Jones and wife, Melissa, Matt Jones and wife, Courtney, Lisa Cunningham, Colton Cunningham, Josh Roberts and fiancé, Lainey Sirois, Ryan Roberts, Christian Coleman, Caleb Coleman, and Conner Coleman; four great-grandchildren, Hunter Jones, Avery Jones, Sylee Jones, and Rosie Roberts and many other nieces and nephews.Pallbearers will be her grandchildren.The family invites you to leave a message or memory in our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
+1
+1
Photo Gallery
- Updated
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2018:
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Photo Gallery
- Updated
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2018:
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.