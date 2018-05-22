Amelia Rodriguez ColemanNov. 27, 1966 - May 18, 2018Amelia "Molly" Rodriguez Coleman, 51, passed away May 18, 2018. A memorial service will be held for her at 12:00 p.m., Thursday, May 24, at Lake Shore Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., the day of the service. It was her wishes to be cremated following services.Molly was born in Corpus Christi, Texas November 27, 1966. She was a caring and dedicated person who always put her family first. Her grandchildren were her world and she made sure she attended any function they participated in. Molly was the matriarch of the family and was known to make the impossible possible. Aside from spending her time with her family, she loved dancing, singing, listening to music, hanging out with her best friend Brandy and anything pertaining to the Dallas Cowboys. To call her a great debater was an understatement she could out debate any and everyone. Molly was a beautiful person who loved hard; she will truly be missed by those who knew and loved her.She was preceded in death by her grandfather, Arnfulo Rodriguez; grandmother, Patsy Ruth Rodriguez; mother, Benita Angel Hutchinson; sister, April Ann Hutchinson; and brother, Starsky Dwayne Hutchinson.Survivors include her husband of 24 years, Larry Coleman; children, Fashia McIntosh and husband, Tyrell, Xavier Farrar and wife, Monique, Latressa Underwood, Christopher Coleman and wife, Gabriella, Rachel Vasquez and husband, Lino, Rico Rodriguez, and Alicia Rodriguez; grandchildren, Leo McIntosh, Kaebryn McIntosh, Khristian Farrar, Kadience Farrar, Goku Farrar, Logan Farrar, Rico Burciaga, Lailana Burciaga, Zalina Shannon, Amara Shannon, Levi Coleman, Olivia Coleman, Lucas Vasquez, Adam Vasquez, Juliette Vasquez, Ethan Rodriguez, Pricilla Madena, Mia Rodriguez, Justin Tyner, Trey McCombs and Ryan McCombs. Other survivors include her grandmother, Louise Day; father, Melvin Hutchinson, Sr.; siblings, Melvin Hutchinson, Jr., and Colleen De La Cruz and husband, Mike; Harvey and Yolanda Charles who were like second parents to her; and a host of aunts, uncles, other relatives and friends.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
+1
+1
Photo Gallery
- Updated
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2018:
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.