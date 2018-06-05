Sue Swaner CoffeltJuly 21, 1939 - June 2, 2018Sue Coffelt, 79, passed away, June 2, 2018. in Waco, Texas. Graveside services will be at 10 a.m., June 7, at Waco Memorial Park. Visitation will be at 6 p.m., Wednesday, June 6, at Wilkirson Hatch Bailey Funeral Home, 6101 Bosque Blvd.Sue was born, July 21, 1939, to Eddie Arlene Swaner and Hortense Cannon Swaner in Waco. She was the granddaughter of Allan Robert Swaner and Mattie Pearl Selby and Ernest Watson Cannon and Nellie Leota Jay.She operated the Coffelt Secretarial Service in Dallas, Texas and was an avid genealogist. She and her husband published two family histories and were working on several more. She was a member of the Daughters of the Republic of Texas and was an officer in the Jay Family Association and the Weatherford Family Association as well as active in the DNA Project for the local library.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Central Texas Genealogical Society, 5301 Bosque Blvd, #275, Waco, Texas 76710.Sue is survived by her husband of 60 years, Robert K. Coffelt; and sister, Mary Helen Swaner of Dallas.Sue will be sincerely missed by her loving family, friends and all who knew her.The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
