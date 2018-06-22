Chase E. CavenderJune 23, 1989 - June 17, 2018Chase Everett Cavender, of New Braunfels, Texas, passed away the morning of June 17, 2018. A Celebration of his life will be held at 2:00 p.m., Monday, June 25, at the Carleen Bright Arboretum (The Pavilion), located at 1 Pavilion Way, Woodway, Texas.Chase was born, June 23, 1989, in Wharton, Texas. He graduated from Tolar High School in 2007 and attended North Texas Community College, as well as Austin Community College. He did what he loved, working as a sound and stage technician for a professional touring act in the Country music scene.On August 28, 2017, Chase married Kate Tompkins at sunset overlooking Lake Travis. Following their marriage, a few short months later, they welcomed their perfect baby boy. The excitement and pride he felt for baby son, Gaston Gruene, was no surprise to anyone.Chase was high-spirited, easy going and the life and laugh of every party. Being around his friends and family, which he cherished, was his favorite part of life.He was preceded in death by grandfather, Malcolm Cavender; and grandmother, Genelle Cavender.Chase is survived by his wife, Kate; son, Gruene, of New Braunfels; mother, Tracey Upchurch and Charlie Pruett of Granbury; father, Ronnie Cavender of San Marcos; stepfather, Coy Upchurch of Granbury; brothers, Josh Cavender of Plano and Cade Cavender of Stephenville; sister, Kylee Upchurch of Granbury; grandparents, Glenda and Jim Bowen of Waco; and mother and father-in-law, Lisa Bryant and Darrell Lynn Tompkins. He also is survived by his aunts, Cami Bowen and Brad Mason of Lake Dallas, Jill Goss and husband, Cameron, of Waco, Valerie Pagle and husband, David, of Wharton, and Connie Cavender of Bay City; and uncles, Wade Bowen and wife, Shelby, of New Braunfels, and Travis Cavender and wife, Roseann, of Angleton. He will be dearly missed by his cousins, Rocky Yackel and wife, Miranda, of LaVernia, Whitney Pomrenke and husband, Jon, of Austin, Morgan Pagle of Houston, Melissa Holesovsky and husband, B.J., of Danbury, Jarrett Cavender and wife, Jennifer, of Lake Charles, Louisiana, Justin Cavender of Angleton, Carson Bajer of Waco, Collin Bajer of Fayetteville, Arkansas, Caycee Bajer of Lake Dallas, Bruce Bowen and Brock Bowen of New Braunfels, and Bowen Goss and Bryce Goss of Waco.In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for you to contribute to the scholarship fund in the name of Gaston Gruene Cavender, established at Community Bank and Trust of Waco, P. O. Box 2303, Waco, Texas 76703. You may also donate to the fund through the GoFundMe campaign at gofundme.com/gaston-gruene-cavender.The family invites you to leave a message or memory in our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
+1
+1
Photo Gallery
- Updated
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2018:
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Photo Gallery
- Updated
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2018:
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Dr. Myatt Waco Heart
Currently Open
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.