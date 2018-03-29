Ruben CastilloApril 1, 1972 - March 26, 2018Ruben Castillo, 45, of Waco, passed away Monday, March 26, 2018. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m., Friday, March 30 at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 N. Robinson Dr., Waco, with Dr. Cary Killough officiating. Burial will immediately follow at Oakwood Cemetery. The family will receive visitors 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, March 29 at the funeral home.Ruben was born April 1, 1972 to Apolinar Castillo and Maria Chavez in Waco, Texas. He is a lifelong resident of Waco, being a diehard Baylor Bear fan. Ruben was an all-around sports fan, cheering for the Texas Rangers, Dallas Cowboys, San Francisco 49ers, Notre Dame, and watching NASCAR. He spent time playing in a band, Johnny Bustamente and was a volunteer fireman for the Robinson VFD. Ruben was a beloved father that loved his family and spending time with them in all capacities.He was preceded in death by his grandparents who raised him, Lasaro and Trinidad Castillo; sister, Teresa Castillo; and uncle, Domingo Castillo.Ruben is survived by his three sons, Mark Ruben Castillo, Jacob Ryan Castillo, Joshua Reed Castillo; the mother of his children, Linda Almanza; parents, Paul and Rose Castillo; uncle, Lasaro Castillo; sisters, Jessica D. Chavez and husband, Ernesto, Cecilia M. Bravo and husband, Angelo, Bethany Garcia and fiance Kedrick Wiley, Fabyanna Garcia; nieces and nephews, Alyssa Chavez, Ernesto Chavez Jr, Ke'Anna Gonzales, Rico Gonzales, LeAnna Marie Wiley, David Resendez, Thomas Resendez, Angel Resendez; along with many friends.Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
