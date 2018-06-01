Alfred CastillejaSept. 3, 1944 - May 30, 2018Alfred "Al" Castilleja, 73, passed away, Thursday, May 30, 2018, surrounded by his family. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m., Monday, June 4, 2018, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, with Father Benjie officiating. Burial to follow in Robinson Cemetery. Family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, June 3, at Connally/Compton Funeral Directors, with Rosary at 7:00 p.m.Al was born, September 3, 1944, to Leandro and Josefa (Castillo) Castilleja in Rosebud, Texas. He graduated from Rosebud High School in 1964. Al was a longtime resident of Robinson and a member at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. He erved in the United States Army from August 4, 1965 to August 3, 1967. Al married the love of his life, Marie Gonzales on June 14, 1967 in Rosebud, Texas, and they celebrated 51 years of marriage together. He owned and operated Braswell Air Conditioning and Heating for 36 years.He was preceded in death by his parents.Survivors include his wife, Marie Castilleja of Robinson; sons, David Castilleja and wife, Kay, of Austin, Gilbert Castilleja of Dallas; grandson, Nik Castilleja of Austin; granddaughter, Kayla Jo Castilleja of Austin; four-legged friend, Tucker "Tut"; brother, Jesse Castilleja and wife, Vicky, of Dallas; brother, Edward Castilleja and wife, Blanca, of Waco; brother and best friend, Lee Castilleja and wife, Vera of Robinson; brother-in-law, Don Gonzales and Gracie; sister-in-laws, Jeanie Aleman and husband, John of Houston, Connie Padilla and husband, Tino of Robinson; several nieces and nephews, and very special friends, Melvin and Pat Bartley, and Tiffany Angel.Braswell Air Conditioning and Heating thanks all its customers, A/C suppliers, all our friends and family who supported Al and family during this stressful time.A special thanks to Baylor Scott and White Hospice, Visiting Angels and V.A. Hospital for their care given to Al during his time of need.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
