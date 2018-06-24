Leslie C. CaseyJuly 19, 1954 - June 19, 2018Leslie Casey, 63, of Waco, lost his battle with cancer on June 19, 2018.He grew up in Lorena, and graduated from Lorena High school in 1972. He was a pipefitter by trade for many years. He loved riding his Harley, loved shooting pool, and playing dominos with friends.He was preceded in death by his parents, L.C. and Pearl Casey; brother, Cecil Casey; and brother-in-law, John Cleal.He is survived by his brother, Gary Casey and wife, Carol, of Ross; sisters, Judy Cleal of Waco, Jerri Sandlin and husband, Brad, of China Springs; daughter, Amy Bourque of Durant, OK; sons, Patrick Herring and wife, April, of Durant, OK, and Clinton Herring and wife, Christina, of Midlothian, TX; granddaughters, Alexandria Cummins of Durant, OK, Mackenzie Herring of Midlothian, TX, and Kaylee Herring of Midlothian, TX; and numerous nieces and nephews.The family would especially like to thank Davis for being a great friend and Providence Hospice Place for their loving care. He will be truly missed.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
