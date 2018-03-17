Janice CarterJan. 23, 1952 - March 15, 2018Janice "Jan" Carter, 66, passed away Thursday, March 15, 2018, surrounded with love and family in Waco, Texas. Graveside service will be at 2:00 p.m., Monday, March 19, at Waco Memorial Park in Waco, with cousin, Mr. James Westbrooks officiating. Family will have a visitation from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., Sunday, March 18, at Connally/Compton Funeral Directors.Jan was born January 23, 1952, in Waco, and worked as a registered nurse for over 35 years. She enjoyed spending time with her family, as a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She never met a stranger and loved to strike up a conversation with people she met along her life's journey.Jan is preceded in death by her parents, Robert E. and Patsy (Thompson) Watson.She leaves behind to cherish memories, daughters, Kim Woodliff and husband, Davin, of Waco, Karen Bloomer of Waco; son, Kevin Carter of Waco; grandchildren: Ashley Havard and husband, Wes, Corbin Carter, Aaron Randolph and wife, Kortney, Dalton Woodliff, Caden Carter, Clay Bloomer IV, Kendall Bloomer, and McKenna Carter; great-grandchildren, Lily, Ryker, Will, and Emma; and best friend of 35 years, Linda Qualls of CorsicanaThe family would like to share a special thank you to Dr. Martindale for his years of providing care to our mother; Dr. Harris and his office staff for their amazing dedication to their profession; Providence Hospice staff, especially Tish, and Home Instead sitter, Sharon, for helping us provide the care for our mother while at home in the last days.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
