Juanita CarswellDec. 7, 1921 - May 24, 2018Juanita "Nita" Jenkins Carswell passed away Thursday, May 24, 2018, with family at her side. Services will be 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, May 30, at First United Methodist Church of Waco with Rev. Molly Simpson and Dr. Steve Ramsdell officiating. Burial will follow at China Spring Cemetery. Visitation will be 5:30-7:30 p.m., Tuesday, May 29, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home.Nita was born December 7, 1921, in China Spring, Texas, to Warner Lee Jenkins and Anice Faye Jenkins. She worked for the City of Waco and State of Texas Parks & Wildlife Dept prior to retirement. She loved to crotchet and was an accomplished china painter and landscape artist...especially bluebonnets.She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Ross Carswell; parents, Warner and Anice Jenkins; and sisters, Hallie Baldridge and Doris Ann Manning.She is survived by daughters, Donna Perry Bell and husband, Tom, Annice Perry Lovorn and husband, Jay, and Jackie Carswell Blankenship and husband, Bob; and a host of grand and great grandchildren.Pallbearers are Tom Bell, Jay Lovorn, Bob Blankenship, Chris Bell, Jeremy Carroll, and Jeff Bell.Memorials may be made to Providence Hospice or First United Methodist Church of Waco.The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

