Juanita CarswellDec. 7, 1921 - May 24, 2018Juanita "Nita" Jenkins Carswell passed away Thursday, May 24, 2018, with family at her side. Services will be 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, May 30, at First United Methodist Church of Waco with Rev. Molly Simpson and Dr. Steve Ramsdell officiating. Burial will follow at China Spring Cemetery. Visitation will be 5:30-7:30 p.m., Tuesday, May 29, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home.Nita was born December 7, 1921, in China Spring, Texas, to Warner Lee Jenkins and Anice Faye Jenkins. She worked for the City of Waco and State of Texas Parks & Wildlife Dept prior to retirement. She loved to crotchet and was an accomplished china painter and landscape artist...especially bluebonnets.She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Ross Carswell; parents, Warner and Anice Jenkins; and sisters, Hallie Baldridge and Doris Ann Manning.She is survived by daughters, Donna Perry Bell and husband, Tom, Annice Perry Lovorn and husband, Jay, and Jackie Carswell Blankenship and husband, Bob; and a host of grand and great grandchildren.Pallbearers are Tom Bell, Jay Lovorn, Bob Blankenship, Chris Bell, Jeremy Carroll, and Jeff Bell.Memorials may be made to Providence Hospice or First United Methodist Church of Waco.The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
+1
+1
Photo Gallery
- Updated
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2018:
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Photo Gallery
- Updated
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2018:
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.