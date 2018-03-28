Conrad CarruthAug. 9, 1931 - Mar. 23, 2018Conrad Earl Carruth passed away peacefully in his sleep and went to be with the Lord on Friday, March 23, 2018. He was born to Russell W. and Myrtle Carruth on August 9, 1931 near Mart, Texas. After graduation from Waco High School, Conrad served in The United States Air Force. He was a longtime member of Spring Street Baptist Church and then Timbercrest Baptist Church. After retirement from Texas Power and Light, he enjoyed traveling with his wife and friends, rooting for the Texas Rangers and Dallas Cowboys and visiting with his grandchildren as often as possible.Conrad is survived by his beloved wife of 65 years, Dorothy A. Carruth, who cared for him tirelessly the past few years; his sister, Mildred Watson (Travis); sons, Michael A. Carruth (Joy), Chris L. Carruth (Nancy) and Roby E. Carruth ( Evelyn); grandchildren, Christopher A. Carruth (Aimee), Tyler W. Carruth (Andrea), Cassandra Mann, Angie Harris, Isabella Carruth, Cameron M. Carruth, Christy M. Carruth, and Caroline A. Carruth; six great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. A visitation will be held at Bellmead Funeral Home at 809 LaClede in Bellmead from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, March 29 and the service will be held on Friday, March 30 at 2 p.m. at Bellmead Funeral Home as well. A graveside service will follow at Waco Memorial.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
