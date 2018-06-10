David R. Carrillo, Sr.Aug. 17, 1957 - June 5, 2018David Ray Carrillo, Sr., 60, of Waco, passed away, Tuesday, June 5, 2018. Funeral services will be 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, June 12, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Drive, Waco, with Gilbert Garibay officiating. The family will receive visitors 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Monday, June 11, at the funeral home.David was born, August 17, 1957, to Guadualupe and Epifania Carrillo, in Eddy, Texas. He worked in HVAC at Goodwin Plumbing Service. He enjoyed fishing and bbq'ing, but most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family. He especially loved being with his grandchildren. David was an avid, life-long fan of the Texas Longhorns!David was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Janie DeLeon.David is survived by his children, Davie Carrillo, Jr., Kayla Carrillo, and Victoria Carrillo; brothers, Paul Carrillo, Richard Garibay, Joe Garibay, George Garibay, Joey Carrillo, Rafael Garibay; sisters, Esther DeLeon, Nina Castillo, and Mary Benevides; along with his grandchildren, Nathan, Camron, Tyler, Yasmyn, Antonio, Nevaeh, Nehemiah, Lae'lani, E'Moni, Ty'Myjia, Som'mora, Kenadie, Anaya, and Ahquavion.Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
+1
+1
Photo Gallery
- Updated
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2018:
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Photo Gallery
- Updated
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2018:
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.