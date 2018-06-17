James Ray CampbellJan. 09, 1938 - June 16, 2018James Ray Campbell, 80, of Waco, passed Saturday, June 16, 2018. Funeral services will be held 10 am Tuesday, June 19, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Dr. Waco, with Cyd Collins officiating. Burial will follow at Waco Memorial Park. The family will receive visitors from 6-8 pm Monday, June 18, at the funeral home.Online guestbook at www.pecangrovefuneral.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

