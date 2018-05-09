Alan Murray Burton, Jr.1955 - 2018Alan Murray Burton, Jr., 62, of Houston, passed away Saturday, May 5, 2018. Murray was born October 13, 1955 in Waco, Texas to Alan M. Burton, Sr. and Ann Park Burton.Murray was preceded in death by his sister, Katie Burton; aunt, Sandra Mayfield Coleman; uncle, John D. Mayfield III; and uncle, F. Herman Coleman.He is survived by his parents; sister, Terry Burton Kahn and husband, David; brother, Joel Wade Burton, Sr; nieces and nephews, Kathryn Moreno, Cory Moreno, Joel Wade Burton, Jr.; aunt, Beth Mayfield; cousins, Laura Williams and husband, Dale, John Miller Mayfield, Bill Coleman, Julie Luedke, John Lupton, Lallie Lupton, Emily Coleman, Cody Olson, Chris Luedke, James Raisanen and wife, Clair.If you knew Murray you knew he was the most giving, loving positive human on the planet. His soul, heart and love blessed us every day. Always living in the "now" he was a joy to be with smiling and laughing and just being Murray.He loved to attend Ascension Episcopal Church, go on the Ascension senior bus trips to visit new places, travel with his cousin Bill Coleman many wonderful destinations, go to Waco to visit family and friends, travel up and down Westheimer on the city bus knowing the routes and schedules better than the MTA, drink his coffee and read the newspaper, country music, listen to his Sirius radio, sing, collect stuff, follow the Aggies, the Crimson Tide, Astros and Texans and a longtime member of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.Murray will be missed by his loving family and the many friends at Ascension, at the bus stops and at his favorite Walgreen store plus other places. Heaven is one member richer and the world is a much sadder place. He tried so hard to be brave and took it all like a champion.This is what we know about Murray as stated in 2nd Timothy: chapter 4, verse 7"I fought the good fight, I finished the race, I kept the faith".The above could never be truer about someone.The family wishes to thank Dr. John Levins and all the medical team and care givers for their care of Murray.A Memorial Service celebrating Murray's life will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, May 12, 2018, at Ascension Episcopal Church, 2525 Seagler Road, Houston, TX 77042.In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Ascension Episcopal Church Endowment Fund, 100 Club of Houston, Center for Speech and Hearing or charity of your choice.Visit www.DettlingFuneral.com to leave words of condolence for the familyDettling Funeral Home14094 Memorial DriveHouston, TX 77079(281) 497-2121Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.