Glynn A. Buchanan, Jr.Sept. 12, 1926 - March 18, 2018Glynn Aubry "Buck" Buchanan, Jr. 91, beloved husband, father and grandfather, passed away peacefully, Sunday, March 18, 2018. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, March 23, 2018, at China Spring Cemetery, 15654 Old China Spring Rd, China Spring, TX 76633, with the Rev. Jane Woodward officiating. The family will receive visitors from 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, March 22, at Pecan Grove Funeral Hom,e 3124 Robinson Dr.Buck was born September 12, 1926, in Port Arthur, TX, to Glynn A. Sr. and John Ola Buchanan. He served in the Army Air Corp until the end of WW II and then re-enlisted in the U.S. Air Force. Buck had many missions in Korea, Vietnam and other parts of the World. He knew the C-130 inside and out. He received many awards and commendations during his time in the service. He served as a flight engineer and retired as MSgt in 1972.After retiring from the Air Force, Buck began a 2nd career in the banking industry. He worked for 1st National Bank of Waco and then he was recruited by Buddy Bostick, to work at American Bank where he retired as Vice President in 1997. In retirement Buck enjoyed restoring old cars and wood working. There was nothing he could not build.He was a master prankster and practical jokester. He always loved to laugh and have fun.Buck was a member of China Spring United Methodist Church. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge and China Spring Lions Club. He also was a Shriner and a founding member of the Texas T's.He met the love of his life, Bobbie West, in Stamford, TX, while he was stationed in Wichita Falls. A car load of boys and a car load of girls passed each other going around the courthouse, Buck told his friends, "I don't know how but I'm going to marry the girl in the back seat" and Bobbie told the girls "Hands off, the driver is mine". Sixty-six years later they were still very much in love and devoted to each other.He was preceded in death by his parents; his beloved son, William "Bucky"; and grandson, Glen Jaster.Buck is survived by his loving wife, Bobbie; daughters, Cheryl Jaster and special friend, David Ross, Karen Snell and husband, Kenny; sisters, Marilyn Howland and Carolyn Merrick; brother, Robert Buchanan; granddaughters, Tammy Youngblood and husband, Keith, Stephanie Trotter and husband, Chris, Stacy Plunkett and husband, Cody, Ashley and Allyson Buchanan; great-grandchildren, Brazos and brother to be Rhyder Youngblood, Corbin, Caydon, Camdon and Coltin Trotter, Joshua, Jenna and Jessa Plunkett; and many nieces and nephews.The family wishes to express their sincere gratitude for the special treatment provided by caregivers Mary, Richard and McKenzie and the wonderful staff at IHOP.In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America, 322 8th Avenue, 7th Floor, New York, NY 10001 or a charity of your choice.Online guestbook at www.pecangrovefuneral.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
