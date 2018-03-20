Glynn A. Buchanan, Jr.September 12, 1926 - March 18, 2018Glynn Aubry "Buck" Buchanan, Jr. 91, beloved husband, father and grandfather, passed away peacefully, Sunday, March 18, 2018. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, March 23, 2018, at China Spring Cemetery, 15654 Old China Spring Rd, China Spring, TX 76633, with Rev. Jane Woodward officiating. The family will receive visitors from 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, March 22, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home 3124 Robinson Dr., Waco.Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

