Fay Orvey BrudosJan. 27, 1949 - May 25, 2018Fay Orvey Brudos, 69, passed away, May 25, 2018. Cremation Services entrusted to Lake Shore Funeral Home.Mr. Brudos was preceded in death by his beloved wife, LaVerne; parents, Orvey and Leone Brudos; and infant son, Luther.Survivors include his son, Terry; brothers, Orlin, Ronald and wife, Pauline, Elvin and wife, Rhea, Garry and wife, Sandy; and sister, Carol Knorr.Mr. Brudos served in the United States Army and was a retired farmer and truck driver.Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

