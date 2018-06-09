Stephen Thomas BrownNov. 21, 1941 - June 7, 2018Stephen Thomas Brown passed away, Thursday, June 7, 2018. Services will be 2:00 p.m., Sunday, June 10, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Chapel, with The Rev. Molly Simpson officiating. Visitation will be 2:00 to 3:30 p.m., Sunday, June 10, 2018.Stephen was born, November 21, 1941, in Alton, Illinois, to Maurice and Dorothy Brown. He graduated from Waco High School in 1960. He also served in the U.S. Army and was Honorably Discharged in November 1969. He operated a Maytag Business and was affectionately known as the local Maytag Man. Stephen enjoyed cowboy action shoots and collecting guns with his good friend, Sal Deventi. He raced motorcross in his younger years and loved to watch NASCAR. One of his favorite pastimes was watching baseball, especially the Cardinals. You could often find him reclining outside listening to classic rock and country music. He was happiest when at home surrounded by his family and loved ones. He was preceded in death by his father, Maurice Brown; mother, Dorothy Brown; sister, Anne Brown Mullin; and brothers, Richard and Michael Brown.He is survived by his wife, Janie Smiley Brown; brother, Dennis Brown; daughters, Missy Eckenrode and Tena Elkins; sons, Jeff and Scott Brown; stepsons, TJ and Joey Sutherland; grandchildren, Christin Shavers, Sara Wright, Jon Wright, Kayla Elkins, Jake Brown, Ethan Brown, Trey Brown, Wyatt Brown, Ella Brown, and Kinsley Brown; great grandchildren, Cathryn and Jackson Shavers, Laney Wright, Josie and Jacob Eckenrode; and many more nieces and nephews.Memorials may be made to the charity of your choice.The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2018:
