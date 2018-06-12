Sid BrownOct. 4, 1926 - June 10, 2016Sid "Blue" Brown, 91, of Abbott, passed away early Sunday morning, June 10, 2018, at Providence Health Care Center in Waco. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, June 13, 2018, at the Marshall & Marshall Funeral Directors Chapel in Hillsboro, with Rev. James Adams and Rev. Richard Creech officiating. Burial will follow at Bell Springs Cemetery near Abbott. Visitation will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, June 12, at the funeral home.Born, October 4, 1926, in the Steiner Valley Community of Bosque County, he was the son of Harvey Lonzo and Minnie Myrtle (Brooks) Brown. During World War II, he served his country in the United States Navy from February 28, 1945, to May 6, 1946, as a Fireman 1st Class. On March 6, 1949, he was united in marriage to the love of his life, Thelma Gray in Weatherford. For almost 30 years, Sid worked for Mercury Freightliners in Dallas. He retired in March 1985 and began his passion of cutting and baling hay all over the country.Many a day, you could find Sid riding his gator around town and out to check on his cows. He found great joy in raising and taking care of his cattle. While out on his gator, he loved to stop and chat with neighbors along the way. Sid never met a stranger and could make friends with everyone and anyone. He enjoyed mowing with his Zero-Turn John Deere Mower, and for those who needed their lawns mowed, Sid was always there to lend a hand.He was a member of the Abbott Baptist Church and the Teamsters Union.Preceding him in death were parents; son, Sidney Charles Brown on January 21, 1996; two brothers; and five sisters.Survivors include his loving wife of 69 years, Thelma Brown of Abbott; two sons, John Harvey Brown and wife, Cindy, of Watauga, and David Ray Brown and wife, Marquatta, of Abbott; eight grandchildren, Colton Lee Brown, Jennifer Rowe and husband, Tyler, Bryan Ford, Justin Hodges, April Hodges, Christina Territono, Anthony Territono, and Marissa Rosales; seven great-grandchildren; special nephew, Richard Braziel of Azle; several nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives; and many, many friends.Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, 1700 Lake Success Drive, Waco, TX 76710, Morgan Cemetery Association, P. O. Box 142, Morgan, TX 76671, Bell Springs Cemetery, c/o Aaron Walters, 1515 HCR 3150 N, Bynum, TX 76631 or Abbott Volunteer Fire Department, 214 E. Walnut St., Abbott, TX 76621.Condolences may be made at www.marshallandmarshallfd.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
Photo Gallery
- Updated
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2018:
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Photo Gallery
- Updated
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2018:
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.