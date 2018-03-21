W.D. Brown, Jr.Aug. 20, 1934 - March 14, 2018W.D. Brown, Jr., 83, of Waco, Texas, went home to be with Jesus, March 14, 2018.Funeral service will be 10:00 a.m., Saturday, March 24, 2018 at Sparks Memorial United Methodist Church, 900 Maxfield Street, Waco. Graveside services and EAA Fly-over will be in the afternoon at 1:00 p.m., at Rosemound Cemetery 3201 South 12th Street in Waco. Visitation will be 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Friday, March 23, 2018, at Bellmead Funeral Home, 809 LaClede Street.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to EAA Chapter 59 at https://www.youcaring.com/eaachapter59inmemoryofwdbrown-1135834, or checks can be sent to: EAA Chapter 59 C/O Phillip Perry 210 Oak Creek Circle McGregor, TX 76657 or the charity of your choice.Aviation dreams to reach beyond the heavens. May our children fly!Please sign the online guest book at www.bellmeadfuneralhome.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
+1
+1
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Dr. Myatt Waco Heart
Currently Open
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.