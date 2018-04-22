Leonard Brown, Jr.April 23, 1942 - April 15, 2018Leonard "Kat" Brown, Jr., of Moody, Texas, passed away April 15, 2018 in the VA Hospital at Waco, Texas. A private memorial service will be held.He is survived by his sons, Monte and Vance; four grandchildren; brother, Bobby; and a large number of nieces and nephews.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.