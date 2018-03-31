David BrownOct 12, 1964 - Mar 27, 2018David Brown, 53, of Waco, passed away on Tuesday, March 27, 2018.He is survived by his wife, Roni Brown; daughter, Nicole Reynolds and husband, Matt, and daughter, Haley; two step-sons, Matthew and Bradley Silva; three grandchildren, Rowan, Jayden, and Braxton; as well as countless other family members and friends. He will be remembered for his infectious personality and loving spirit. He never met a stranger and was loved by all.A private visitation will be held at a later date to celebrate his life.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

